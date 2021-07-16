UrduPoint.com
Russia Reports Record Daily COVID-19 Deaths For Fourth Day Running

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2021) Russia on Friday reported 799 coronavirus-related deaths, the most in a single day since the pandemic began and the fourth day in a row it has set a record.

Russia is in the grip of a surge in cases that authorities have blamed on the contagious Delta variant and the slow rate of vaccinations.

The coronavirus task force confirmed 25,704 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours.

It said the official national COVID-19 case tally now stood at 5,907,999. It said the national death toll had risen to 146,868.

