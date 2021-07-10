Russia Reports Record High Daily COVID-19 Deaths, Over 25,000 New Cases
Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 03:15 PM
MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2021) Russia on Saturday reported 752 coronavirus-related deaths, the most confirmed in a single day since the pandemic began, pushing the national death toll to 142,253.
The coronavirus task force also reported 25,082 new coronavirus cases, including 5,694 in Moscow. That pushed the national case total to 5,758,300.