Russia Rolls Out First Approved COVID-19 Drug

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 02:00 AM

Russia rolls out first approved COVID-19 drug

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, and the ChemRar Group on Thursday announced the delivery of the first batch of Avifavir to Russian hospitals.

Avifavir is one of the two registered COVID-19 drugs in the world.

RDIF and the ChemRar Group have started the mass production of Avifavir, which has proven effective against coronavirus in clinical trials and has become the first in Russia and of the first coronavirus drugs in the world.

