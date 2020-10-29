UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Sees New Record High Of 17,717 Daily Coronavirus Cases

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 04:30 PM

Russia sees new record high of 17,717 daily coronavirus cases

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2020) Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 17,717 in the past day, a record high since the start of the pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday.

The country’s total case tally grew to 1,581,693.

The average growth rate climbed to 1.1 percent.

Over the past 24 hours, some 4,906 cases were confirmed in Moscow, 758 in St. Petersburg, 514 in the Moscow Region, 386 in Nizhny Novgorod Region and 319 in Arkhangelsk Region.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Nizhny Novgorod St. Petersburg Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Vivo Communications Research Institute releases 6G ..

10 minutes ago

CAR Faces Acute Humanitarian Crisis With Over 2.6M ..

4 minutes ago

Man Tried to Knife-Stab Police Officers in French ..

4 minutes ago

Security Challenges Persist in CAR Amid Preparatio ..

4 minutes ago

Armenian Defense Ministry Refutes Baku's Claims Ab ..

4 minutes ago

Over 3000 cops to ensure security for Eid Milad un ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.