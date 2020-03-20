UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Testing Coronavirus Vaccine Prototypes On Animals

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 10:45 PM

Russia testing coronavirus vaccine prototypes on animals

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2020) Russian scientists have begun testing prototypes of potential vaccines against the new coronavirus on animals in a laboratory in Siberia, Russia's consumer health regulator said on Friday, quoted by Reuters.

Scientists in the Vektor State Virology and Biotechnology Centre in the city of Novosibirsk have developed vaccine prototypes based on six different technological platforms and began tests on Monday to try to work out how effective they are and in what doses they could be administered, the regulator said.

Scientists around the world have warned that the development of a vaccine is a lengthy and complex process that might only yield something for broader use in the next 12-18 months.

