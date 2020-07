(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2020) Russia reported 5,482 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, pushing its national tally to 839,981, the world's fourth largest caseload, Reuters said.

Officials said 161 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 13,963.