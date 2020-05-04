UrduPoint.com
Russia's Coronavirus Cases Rise Again By Over 10,000

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 01:45 PM

Russia's coronavirus cases rise again by over 10,000

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 10,581 over the past 24 hours compared with a record of 10,633 on the previous day, reported Reuters.

This brought Russia's nationwide tally to 145,268, the country's coronavirus crisis response centre said on Monday.

It also reported 76 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total death toll in Russia to 1,356.

