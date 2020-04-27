MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2020) The Russian anti-coronavirus crisis centre announced on Monday 6,198 new coronavirus cases over the past day, which took the national tally of infections to 87,147, the country's national agency, TASS, reported.

The centre said that 50 people died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, with the total death toll 794.

In the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, Russia surpassed mainland China, which reported a total of 82,830 cases on Monday.