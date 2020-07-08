MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2020) The total number of cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in Russia passed 700,000 on Wednesday, as the country reported 6,562 new infections in the past 24 hours, Reuters said.

The country's coronavirus crisis response centre said 173 people had died from the virus overnight, taking the official death toll to 10,667.

"Total infections stand at 700,792," Reuters added, noting that 472,511 people have recovered.