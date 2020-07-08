UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's COVID-19 Case Tally Passes 700,000

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 01:15 PM

Russia's COVID-19 case tally passes 700,000

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2020) The total number of cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in Russia passed 700,000 on Wednesday, as the country reported 6,562 new infections in the past 24 hours, Reuters said.

The country's coronavirus crisis response centre said 173 people had died from the virus overnight, taking the official death toll to 10,667.

"Total infections stand at 700,792," Reuters added, noting that 472,511 people have recovered.

Related Topics

Russia Died From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Indus River System Authority releases 300,100 cuse ..

3 minutes ago

NCOC forms body to prevent dis-information about C ..

3 minutes ago

Local administration to seal seven more areas in L ..

36 minutes ago

Russia Records 6,562 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, T ..

3 minutes ago

Review meeting of annual proposed budget of Metrop ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Lawmaker: Territorial Integrity Breach May ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.