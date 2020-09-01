(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2020) The total number of coronavirus, COVID-19, cases in Russia passed the one million mark on Tuesday after 4,729 new infections were reported.

According to Reuters, that brought the country's total tally to 1,000,048.

Reuters also quoted Russia's coronavirus crisis centre as saying that 123 new deaths had been confirmed in the last 24 hours.