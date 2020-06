(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2020) The Russian coronavirus crisis response centre on Monday announced 8,246 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the nationwide tally of infections to 537,210, Reuters reported.

The centre said 143 people had died from the virus in the past 24 hours, taking Russia's overall death toll to 7,091.