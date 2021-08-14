UrduPoint.com

Russia's Daily COVID-19 Deaths Hit New Record

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2021) Russia reported a new record of 819 daily COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, bringing the total during the pandemic to 169,683.

The Russian coronavirus task force also said it had confirmed 22,144 new infections in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of cases to 6,579,212.

Daily cases in Russia decreased after a peak in July, which authorities blamed on the infectious Delta variant and a slow vaccination rate.

