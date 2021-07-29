UrduPoint.com
Russia's Daily COVID-19 Deaths Reach Record High For Third Time

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 03:15 PM

Russia's daily COVID-19 deaths reach record high for third time

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2021) Russia reported 799 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, an all-time high it has reached three times in the last month amid a surge in cases blamed on the infectious Delta variant.

The coronavirus task force also confirmed 23,270 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, including 3,356 in Moscow. Russia has reported a total of 6,218,502 cases since the pandemic began.

