UrduPoint.com

Russia's Daily COVID-19 Deaths Reach Record High For Fourth Time

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 03:00 PM

Russia&#039;s daily COVID-19 deaths reach record high for fourth time

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2021) Russia reported 799 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, an all-time high it has reached four times over the past month after a surge in cases that authorities blamed on the infectious Delta variant.

The coronavirus task force also confirmed 21,571 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a daily total that is declining gradually after peaking in July. It has confirmed a total of 6,512,859 cases and a death toll of 167,241.

