Russia's New Coronavirus Cases Surge Past 11,000 To Highest Since May 11

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 01:30 PM

Russia's new coronavirus cases surge past 11,000 to highest since May 11

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2020) Russia's daily tally of new coronavirus cases rose to its highest since 11th May on Monday as authorities reported 11,615 new infections nationwide, including 4,082 in Moscow.

Authorities said 188 people had died overnight, pushing the official death toll to 21,663. The total number of cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak stands at 1,237,504, they said.

More Stories From Middle East

