Russia's New Coronavirus Cases Top 10,000 For First Time Since Mid-May

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 01:00 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2020) Russia reported 10,499 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest number of daily infections since 15th May, when the outbreak was at its peak and lockdowns were in place.

Russia's coronavirus crisis centre said that 107 coronavirus deaths had been confirmed in the last 24 hours, which took the official national death toll to 21,358.

