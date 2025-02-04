Russian archaeologists uncover Late Neolithic settlements

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2025) Archaeologists from the Institute of History of Material Culture at the Russian academy of Sciences have discovered four settlements dating back to the Late Neolithic Age (2nd–1st millennia B.C.) in the Kola Peninsula, Murmansk region, Russia.

The sites are linked to the ancient Scandinavian Gressbakken culture, according to tv BRICS.

Excavations in the Kola Peninsula have been ongoing for several years, with archaeologists working in remote locations accessible only by specialised transport, as reported by Eurasia Today.

In 2024, multiple sites were investigated. Notably, researchers completed the excavation of an early Neolithic dwelling, near which they uncovered the remains of a traditional four-sided pyramid with a truncated top, historically used as a dwelling by the Saami, one of the small indigenous peoples of the Russian Federation.

Inside, archaeologists discovered approximately 22,000 artefacts, ranging from stone tools to household utensils.

Evgeny Kolpakov, head of the field expedition and a leading researcher in the Palaeolithic Department of the Institute of History of Material Culture at the Russian Academy of Sciences, stated, "The significance of these findings lies in the fact that the Kola Bay has undergone a powerful industrial development in a hundred years. There is no doubt that in ancient times there were many settlements and camps on its shores. However, there is little chance that they have survived to this day. [...] Taking into account the latest results, in recent years we were able to discover six more sites and six more settlements with dwellings from the Stone and Bronze Ages."

