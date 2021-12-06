UrduPoint.com

Russian Artists Create Modern Street Art, Graffiti Objects In Dubai

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2021) Russian artists have created modern art, street art and graffiti objects on one of the main pedestrian streets of Dubai. The artworks share a common theme, "Dubai and Moscow: Dynamics of change, a futuristic outlook".

The young participating artists created seven objects in total, ranging from triangle to diamond, using various geometrical designs as stencils, as part of the "Days of Moscow" week in the UAE.

"Moscow and Dubai are global, rapidly developing metropolitan areas with a futuristic outlook. Both are intent on innovation, IT progress, developing their urban environment and making it comfortable for their residents," said Sergey Cheryomin, Moscow Government Minister and Head of the Department for Foreign Economic Activity and International Relations.

"Art is a powerful unifying force, and with that in mind, we want to introduce the residents of the UAE and the guests of Expo 2020 Dubai to the modern art of Moscow."

The agenda of the "Days of Moscow" week in the UAE includes Expo activities and aims to develop foreign economic, investment and cultural cooperation between Moscow and the UAE.

