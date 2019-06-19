Russian Centre for Digital Innovations and ICT launched in Dubai Internet City

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2019) The Russian Centre for Digital Innovations and Information and Communication Technologies, ICT, was launched today at the Dubai internet City, DIC, to aid Russian businesses looking to launch and expand their operations within the middle East and North Africa region markets.

The centre, facilitated by the Russian Export Centre, REC, is one of the largest and only business support platforms for Russian tech firms outside Russia, and follows a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, signed between the DIC and the REC during Gitex 2018.

Ammar Al Malik, Managing Director of DIC and Dubai Outsource City, DOC, said, "Since the DIC’s inception, we have remained committed to providing businesses of all sizes with the platform required to innovate and grow. Transforming Dubai's Innovation Strategy into a reality is our mandate, as we strive to continue positioning Dubai as the region's foremost technology hub."

He added, "Over the years, we have seen a host of organisations, ranging from global tech giants to exciting local startups set up their base within the community and achieve their fullest potential. We are keen to offer the same support and enabling infrastructure to Russian technology companies venturing into the region.

Muhammad Shiha, CEO of the Russian Centre of Digital Innovation & ICT, said, "An increasing number of Russian tech entrepreneurs and investors are pursuing new avenues of growth for their organisations. Our work is to build on their excellent reputation and the fact that they are reliable potential partners with good quality and value-priced services. For this purpose, we have carefully chosen our location at DIC, the innovation hub of the region, and designed our services around its specific needs and based on rigorous analysis of its demand."

The launch event saw the participation of Mikhail Mamonov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation; Sergei Kuznetzov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the UAE; Malek Al Malek, CEO of TECOM Group; Abdulla Belhoul, Chief Commercial Officer of the TECOM Group, and Al Malik.

The Russian Centre for Digital Innovations and ICT will be home to Russian small and medium-sized enterprises and startups, as well as large Russian tech companies that operate on a global level. The centre will offer a range of products, services and solutions in Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and cloud hosting, among others.