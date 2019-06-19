UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Centre For Digital Innovations And ICT Launched In Dubai Internet City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 05:30 PM

Russian Centre for Digital Innovations and ICT launched in Dubai Internet City

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2019) The Russian Centre for Digital Innovations and Information and Communication Technologies, ICT, was launched today at the Dubai internet City, DIC, to aid Russian businesses looking to launch and expand their operations within the middle East and North Africa region markets.

The centre, facilitated by the Russian Export Centre, REC, is one of the largest and only business support platforms for Russian tech firms outside Russia, and follows a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, signed between the DIC and the REC during Gitex 2018.

Ammar Al Malik, Managing Director of DIC and Dubai Outsource City, DOC, said, "Since the DIC’s inception, we have remained committed to providing businesses of all sizes with the platform required to innovate and grow. Transforming Dubai's Innovation Strategy into a reality is our mandate, as we strive to continue positioning Dubai as the region's foremost technology hub."

He added, "Over the years, we have seen a host of organisations, ranging from global tech giants to exciting local startups set up their base within the community and achieve their fullest potential. We are keen to offer the same support and enabling infrastructure to Russian technology companies venturing into the region.

"

Muhammad Shiha, CEO of the Russian Centre of Digital Innovation & ICT, said, "An increasing number of Russian tech entrepreneurs and investors are pursuing new avenues of growth for their organisations. Our work is to build on their excellent reputation and the fact that they are reliable potential partners with good quality and value-priced services. For this purpose, we have carefully chosen our location at DIC, the innovation hub of the region, and designed our services around its specific needs and based on rigorous analysis of its demand."

The launch event saw the participation of Mikhail Mamonov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of the Russian Federation; Sergei Kuznetzov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the UAE; Malek Al Malek, CEO of TECOM Group; Abdulla Belhoul, Chief Commercial Officer of the TECOM Group, and Al Malik.

The Russian Centre for Digital Innovations and ICT will be home to Russian small and medium-sized enterprises and startups, as well as large Russian tech companies that operate on a global level. The centre will offer a range of products, services and solutions in Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and cloud hosting, among others.

Related Topics

Africa Internet Technology Business Russia Dubai Same Middle East Hub 2018 Market Media Event All From

Recent Stories

One killed, another injured in firing in Bahawalpu ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) to bear education expen ..

9 minutes ago

Installation of outer containment dome of nuclear ..

9 minutes ago

Pb Zone-II arrest 130 POs in Lahore

6 minutes ago

Ex-police official commits suicide in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Minister directs for completing required legal for ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.