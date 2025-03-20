Russian Energy Week set to open in Moscow on October 15

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) The Manezh Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow will host discussions on key energy sectors, including oil and gas, coal, electric power, digital technologies, scientific and technological advancements, climate policy, and energy security, according to tv BRICS.

Russian Energy Week 2025 (REW-2025) will also highlight nuclear power, featuring a dedicated stand marking the industry's 80th anniversary. Additionally, an exhibition of fuel and energy complex (FEC) equipment and technologies is set to take place at Gostiny Dvor.

The event will be preceded by a scientific and practical conference "Territory of Energy Dialogue", which is designed to create conditions for communication between the engineering complex and scientific institutions.

REW-2025 will host the Global Energy International prize ceremony and the traditional awarding of the "Energy of the Pen" international media competition winners.

The programme will conclude with the Youth Day, offering energy students the opportunity to engage with industry experts and present their initiatives.

Held annually, Russian Energy Week serves as a key platform for discussions on the future of the global fuel and energy sector, attracting government officials, energy company executives, and industry experts from around the world.