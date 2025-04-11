Open Menu

Russian Engineers Develop Water Filter For All Conditions

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2025 | 03:45 PM

Russian engineers develop water filter for all conditions

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) Engineers and specialists at Novosibirsk State Technical University in Russia have developed a new water filter capable of purifying water from any source and suitable for use in all conditions.

Alexey Alimov, Head of the Youth Laboratory for Reverse Engineering and Prototyping at the university, said the team employed 3D printing technology to design a specialised field water filter featuring a filtration element based on bio-gel. This bio-gel is capable of purifying water from any source and is designed to function effectively in a variety of environments.

Alimov explained that the engineers simplified the structure of the filter, which now measures just 68 millimetres in length, allowing for greater filter material capacity. The distance between the support grids was increased to enhance durability, and a secure sealing cap was added at the top to streamline manufacturing and reduce the number of printed components.

The closure mechanism is similar to those used in sports bottles.

The filter was designed to fit standard bottle necks and was printed using food-safe plastic materials. Testing showed the 3D-printed prototype achieved complete leak-proof performance and can be reused by replacing the internal filter bags.

Vladimir Filippov, Director of the Educational Centre for Student Projects, noted that these filters are primarily intended to provide safe drinking water in field conditions during special military operations. Each unit contains a mesh structure capable of filtering up to five litres of water.

Previously, university researchers announced the development of a bio-gel made from chitosan, extracted from crayfish shells. This gel has demonstrated effective absorption of heavy metals, toxic protein particles and unpleasant odours.

Related Topics

Technology Sports Water Russia Student Novosibirsk Georgian Lari All From Top

Recent Stories

PSL 10 opening match: Islamabad United beat Lahore ..

PSL 10 opening match: Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by eight wickets

36 minutes ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

53 minutes ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

3 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

3 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

3 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

4 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

4 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

4 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

4 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East