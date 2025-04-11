Russian Engineers Develop Water Filter For All Conditions
Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2025 | 03:45 PM
MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) Engineers and specialists at Novosibirsk State Technical University in Russia have developed a new water filter capable of purifying water from any source and suitable for use in all conditions.
Alexey Alimov, Head of the Youth Laboratory for Reverse Engineering and Prototyping at the university, said the team employed 3D printing technology to design a specialised field water filter featuring a filtration element based on bio-gel. This bio-gel is capable of purifying water from any source and is designed to function effectively in a variety of environments.
Alimov explained that the engineers simplified the structure of the filter, which now measures just 68 millimetres in length, allowing for greater filter material capacity. The distance between the support grids was increased to enhance durability, and a secure sealing cap was added at the top to streamline manufacturing and reduce the number of printed components.
The closure mechanism is similar to those used in sports bottles.
The filter was designed to fit standard bottle necks and was printed using food-safe plastic materials. Testing showed the 3D-printed prototype achieved complete leak-proof performance and can be reused by replacing the internal filter bags.
Vladimir Filippov, Director of the Educational Centre for Student Projects, noted that these filters are primarily intended to provide safe drinking water in field conditions during special military operations. Each unit contains a mesh structure capable of filtering up to five litres of water.
Previously, university researchers announced the development of a bio-gel made from chitosan, extracted from crayfish shells. This gel has demonstrated effective absorption of heavy metals, toxic protein particles and unpleasant odours.
