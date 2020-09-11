UrduPoint.com
Russian Flagship Air Carrier Aeroflot Resumes Flights To UAE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 06:15 PM

Russian flagship air carrier Aeroflot resumes flights to UAE

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2020) MOSCOW, 11th September 2020 (WAM) - Russian flagship air carrier Aeroflot will on Friday resume its flights to the UAE, interrupted this spring amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to Russian news agency TASS .

The flights will be carried out twice a week - on Friday and Saturday.

The first flight is scheduled to take off at 2:30 Moscow time on Friday.

COVID-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from. Upon their arrival from UAE, Russian citizens will have to undergo another test and upload the results to the official state services portal.

