Russian Helicopters, AJ Holding set up joint venture to sell civil rotorcraft

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) Russian Helicopters, part of Rostec State Corporation, has announced that it has formed a joint venture with AJ Holding LLC, called Alpha Aviation LLC, in the Ajman Free Zone to promote and sell Russian civilian helicopters abroad.

The announcement was made during Dubai Airshow 2021, which is running from 14th – 18th November.

The key market for Alpha Aviation will be the countries of the middle East. The joint venture will also be responsible to provide service maintenance to Russian helicopters in the region.

Commenting on this new partnership, Andrey Boginsky, General Director of Russian Helicopters Holding Company, said, "We have set up a JV in Ajman for the sale of civil helicopters. Today, we signed the first contract. Not for this region, but for Peru. We also signed an agreement with Ras Al Khaimah police.

We hope that this JV will support our efforts to deliver to this market our aircrafts and our helicopters."

Alpha Aviation is already in operation and has signed a contract for the supply of two Mi-171A2 helicopter to Peru. Preliminary agreements were also signed for the supply of an Mi-17-1V helicopter and 4 Ansat helicopters for the benefit of Ras Al Khaimah police.

The light multi-purpose Ansat helicopter is presented at the Dubai Airshow 2021 in two versions. The first one is equipped with a medical module, while the second is a luxury Ansat Aurus, which features a VIP cabin designed in accordance with Aurus brand style.

Equipped with two engines, the helicopter can be used for passenger and VIP transportation, cargo delivery, environmental monitoring and as a sanitary aircraft. The helicopter can be used in temperatures ranging from -45 to +50 degrees Celsius.