UrduPoint.com

Russian Helicopters, AJ Holding Set Up Joint Venture To Sell Civil Rotorcraft

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 04:15 PM

Russian Helicopters, AJ Holding set up joint venture to sell civil rotorcraft

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) Russian Helicopters, part of Rostec State Corporation, has announced that it has formed a joint venture with AJ Holding LLC, called Alpha Aviation LLC, in the Ajman Free Zone to promote and sell Russian civilian helicopters abroad.

The announcement was made during Dubai Airshow 2021, which is running from 14th – 18th November.

The key market for Alpha Aviation will be the countries of the middle East. The joint venture will also be responsible to provide service maintenance to Russian helicopters in the region.

Commenting on this new partnership, Andrey Boginsky, General Director of Russian Helicopters Holding Company, said, "We have set up a JV in Ajman for the sale of civil helicopters. Today, we signed the first contract. Not for this region, but for Peru. We also signed an agreement with Ras Al Khaimah police.

We hope that this JV will support our efforts to deliver to this market our aircrafts and our helicopters."

Alpha Aviation is already in operation and has signed a contract for the supply of two Mi-171A2 helicopter to Peru. Preliminary agreements were also signed for the supply of an Mi-17-1V helicopter and 4 Ansat helicopters for the benefit of Ras Al Khaimah police.

The light multi-purpose Ansat helicopter is presented at the Dubai Airshow 2021 in two versions. The first one is equipped with a medical module, while the second is a luxury Ansat Aurus, which features a VIP cabin designed in accordance with Aurus brand style.

Equipped with two engines, the helicopter can be used for passenger and VIP transportation, cargo delivery, environmental monitoring and as a sanitary aircraft. The helicopter can be used in temperatures ranging from -45 to +50 degrees Celsius.

Related Topics

Police Russia Dubai Ajman Company Sale Peru Middle East November Market From Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan's exports to China up 76% in first three ..

Pakistan's exports to China up 76% in first three quarters: Pakistani Consul Gen ..

2 minutes ago
 Members of a gang allegedly involved in raping gir ..

Members of a gang allegedly involved in raping girls arrested

12 minutes ago
 Russia seeks to reassure ISS astronauts after miss ..

Russia seeks to reassure ISS astronauts after missile claims

3 minutes ago
 SANAD, FAB close new US$100 million financing agre ..

SANAD, FAB close new US$100 million financing agreement

21 minutes ago
 83 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

83 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

3 minutes ago
 Dry weather forecast for city

Dry weather forecast for city

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.