Russian language textbook for Arabic-speaking students to be launched in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) Abu Dhabi will host the seminar "Russian Language and Area Studies in the System of Course education" on 22nd-23rd February, where a new Russian language textbook, "World – We Study Russian", designed for Arabic-speaking students, will be presented, according to tv BRICS.

The publication has been developed by a team from St. Petersburg University (SPbU) under the guidance of Professor Leonid Moskovkin, Doctor of Pedagogical Sciences.

The textbook integrates modern Russian language teaching methodologies with cultural references familiar to Arabic-speaking learners.

It provides a detailed approach to overcoming common challenges, such as variations in Russian accents and complex case endings.

The material includes writing exercises and texts on Russia and the middle East, introducing students to renowned figures.

The event is organised by the International Association of Teachers of Russian Language and Literature in collaboration with the Russian school in Abu Dhabi, with the support of the Russkiy Mir Foundation.