Russian Language Textbook For Arabic-speaking Students To Be Launched In UAE
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2025 | 03:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) Abu Dhabi will host the seminar "Russian Language and Area Studies in the System of Course education" on 22nd-23rd February, where a new Russian language textbook, "World – We Study Russian", designed for Arabic-speaking students, will be presented, according to tv BRICS.
The publication has been developed by a team from St. Petersburg University (SPbU) under the guidance of Professor Leonid Moskovkin, Doctor of Pedagogical Sciences.
The textbook integrates modern Russian language teaching methodologies with cultural references familiar to Arabic-speaking learners.
It provides a detailed approach to overcoming common challenges, such as variations in Russian accents and complex case endings.
The material includes writing exercises and texts on Russia and the middle East, introducing students to renowned figures.
The event is organised by the International Association of Teachers of Russian Language and Literature in collaboration with the Russian school in Abu Dhabi, with the support of the Russkiy Mir Foundation.
Recent Stories
DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual performance
Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands in South Pacific
Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival February 21
Turkish MKE showcases defence systems at IDEX 2025
NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives quality in national maritime i ..
Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation oncology network in GCC
ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in production of commercial naval vess ..
At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on landing in Toronto
Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation agreement at IDEX 2025
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on Independence Day
Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Defence Minister discuss bilateral relations
At least 31 dead after bus crash in Bolivia
More Stories From Middle East
-
Russian language textbook for Arabic-speaking students to be launched in UAE6 minutes ago
-
DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual performance20 minutes ago
-
Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands in South Pacific36 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival February 2136 minutes ago
-
Turkish MKE showcases defence systems at IDEX 202551 minutes ago
-
NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives quality in national maritime industries1 hour ago
-
Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation oncology network in GCC2 hours ago
-
ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in production of commercial naval vessels3 hours ago
-
At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on landing in Toronto3 hours ago
-
Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation agreement at IDEX 20254 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on Independence Day4 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Defence Minister discuss bilateral relations4 hours ago