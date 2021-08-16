Russian national airlifted to hospital after suffering respiratory problem off Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2021) A Russian national has been rescued after suffering an acute respiratory problem onboard a commercial vessel off the coast of Abu Dhabi, near Zirku field.

The National Search and Rescue Centre (NSRC), in coordination with Critical Infrastructure and Coastal Protection Authority (CICPA), rushed to the man's aid, and airlifted the Russian citizen- in his 50s- to safety at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, while considering all COVID-19 guidelines.