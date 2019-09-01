UrduPoint.com
Russian Official Praises UAE’s Participation In Moscow Global Forum-City For Science And Education

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 10:45 PM

Russian official praises UAE’s participation in Moscow Global Forum-City for Science and Education

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2019) Sergei Cheryomin, Head of Department for Foreign Economic Activity and International Relations, Moscow City Government, praised the UAE's participation in the Moscow Global Forum-City for Science and education, part of the Aqdar World Summit.

The summit is being held under the theme, "Empowering Communities Globally: Experiences and Lessons Learned," under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

During a press conference, Cheryomin stated that both sides discussed key academic issues during the summit and praised the UAE’s professional ideas on university teaching.

The forum, which received some 200,000 visitors, began during the start of the academic year at the exhibition grounds in central Moscow, with the participation of some 1,000 specialists from more than 50 countries.

It involves over 100 presentations, 700 events and the largest communication platform and exhibition presenting the latest developments and ideas related to modern educational technologies, innovative practices and trends, as well as the latest equipment.

"I appreciate the UAE's participation in the event, which reflects its cooperation in science and knowledge, to share our experiences, expertise and knowledge in various areas," said Dr. Ibrahim Al Dabal, Chief Executive Officer of the Khalifa Empowerment Programme.

Al Dabal pointed out that the transfer and acquisition of knowledge will lead to development and empowerment, to prepare ambitious future generations capable of building advanced sustainable societies, under the framework of an expansion strategy that the summit seeks to draft.

