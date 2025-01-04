Russian Passenger Plane Make Emergency Landing At Sharm El Sheikh
Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2025 | 11:00 AM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2025) An Airbus A321 flight bound for Russia's Yekaterinburg made an emergency landing at Sharm El Sheikh airport in Egypt on Friday evening, the Russian news agency TASS reported, citing Egypt's Ministry of Civil Aviation.
"A Russian plane safely landed at the Sharm El Sheikh international airport after it was requested to return due to a sudden technical malfunction," the ministry said, adding that the plane made a U-turn after one of its engines failed.
The Urals Airlines, the plane's operator, confirmed the incident, stating, "A signal about a malfunction in engine N1 came when flight U61876 bound from Sharm El Sheikh for Yekaterinburg was gaining height. For safety considerations, the crew made a decision to return to the Egyptian airport and landed there safely."
Recent Stories
Microsoft to invest $80 billion in AI data centres
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2025
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Ethiopia
Pakistan Shaheens squad announced for warm-up game against West Indies
Five killed in latest Russian, Ukrainian attacks
AJK govt devises plan to address pressing environmental issues
Mirpur prepares for mass protest over stalled housing projects
Czech Republic reopens Damascus embassy to help US
Al Ain Dates Festival launches under patronage of Mansour bin Zayed
Biden blocks US Steel sale to Japan's Nippon Steel
Ankle injury rules Saim Ayub out of Newlands test match
More Stories From Middle East
-
Russian passenger plane make emergency landing at Sharm El Sheikh5 minutes ago
-
Microsoft to invest $80 billion in AI data centres20 minutes ago
-
Italy's gas reserves near 80%20 minutes ago
-
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Ethiopia10 hours ago
-
Al Ain Dates Festival launches under patronage of Mansour bin Zayed12 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid celebrates Accession Day by launching ‘Thank You Sheikha Hind’ campaign12 hours ago
-
UAE Government issues Federal Decree-Law to reorganise Civil Defence Authority15 hours ago
-
Dubai welcomes 16.79 million international tourists in 11 months15 hours ago
-
Kalimat Foundation celebrates World Braille Day16 hours ago
-
Hatta Running Championship to showcase sporting vibe of Hatta Winter initiative16 hours ago
-
IOM warns of winter's devastating impact on displaced Palestinians in Gaza17 hours ago
-
ADSCC develops virus-free, clinical-grade induced pluripotent stem cells17 hours ago