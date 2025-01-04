Open Menu

Russian Passenger Plane Make Emergency Landing At Sharm El Sheikh

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2025 | 11:00 AM

Russian passenger plane make emergency landing at Sharm El Sheikh

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2025) An Airbus A321 flight bound for Russia's Yekaterinburg made an emergency landing at Sharm El Sheikh airport in Egypt on Friday evening, the Russian news agency TASS reported, citing Egypt's Ministry of Civil Aviation.

"A Russian plane safely landed at the Sharm El Sheikh international airport after it was requested to return due to a sudden technical malfunction," the ministry said, adding that the plane made a U-turn after one of its engines failed.

The Urals Airlines, the plane's operator, confirmed the incident, stating, "A signal about a malfunction in engine N1 came when flight U61876 bound from Sharm El Sheikh for Yekaterinburg was gaining height. For safety considerations, the crew made a decision to return to the Egyptian airport and landed there safely."

