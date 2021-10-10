Russian Plane Crashes In Tatarstan Region, Kills 16
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 02:00 PM
MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2021) An L-410 plane crashed near a city in Tatarstan region on Sunday, killing 16 people and injuring seven, the RIA news agency cited the emergency services as saying.
The plane had been carrying a group of parachute jumpers on board, the Emergencies Ministry said, according to the TASS news agency.
Seven people were pulled alive from the wreckage, it said.
The plane was a Let L-410 Turbolet, which is a twin-engine short-range transport aircraft.