Russian President receives Al Zeyoudi

(@imziishan)

VLADIVOSTOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2019) Russian President, Vladimir Putin, received Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, on the sidelines of the 2019 Eastern Economic Forum being held in the Russian port city of Vladivostok.

Al Zeyoudi conveyed the greetings of the UAE's leadership to the government and the people of Russia, while stressing the importance of enhancing cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

In turn, Putin highlighted the pioneering role played by the UAE across all international arenas and its constructive efforts towards issues of interest to the international community, especially those related to the conservation of the environment, sustainability of its natural resources, work to reduce climate change repercussions and to adapt to them.

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment of Russia, Dmitry Kubiklin, also attended the meeting.