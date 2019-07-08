Russian President to give welcome speech at GMIS Plenary Session

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2019) President Vladimir Putin of Russia will speak at the Plenary Session of the second Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit, GMIS, a join initiative by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Industry and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, UNIDO, which will take place from 9th to 11th July 2019 in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

During his speech, President Putin is expected to emphasise the role that the manufacturing sector plays in achieving global prosperity.

Putin will also highlight Russia’s efforts on using Fourth Industrial Revolution, 4IR, technologies to develop new disruptive innovations that are inspired by nature and aimed to contribute to the sustainability and wellbeing of global communities for generations to come.

Commenting on the announcement, Anton Kobyakov, Adviser to the Russian President, said, "Participation by key experts in GMIS 2019 will bring the discussion about the future of global industrial development to a new level. The Summit’s agenda includes key issues of global production, including the main topic of nature-like technologies. We look forward to a meaningful dialogue for strengthening international cooperation in industrial production and technological development."

The Opening Ceremony preceding the Plenary Session will be attended by Denis Manturov, Russia's Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Industry, Li Yong, UNIDO Director-General, and Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority and Group Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala Investment Company, along with several other high-level ministerial delegates and private sector leaders from around the world.

Al Mazrouei said, "In line with the innovations brought by Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, the UAE is driving the transformation of its manufacturing sector as it actively aims to prepare for a post oil era. Likewise, Russia's determination to develop an advanced manufacturing sector using 4IR technologies, makes it a perfect fit as the host country for GMIS 2019.

"President Putin’s attendance at the Summit emphasises the importance of this global collaborative platform that drives the adoption of innovation to regenerate global economies," he added.

The Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit is a multi-stakeholder platform which aims to establish a global consensus on the future of manufacturing by convening leaders from governments, businesses, and civil society.

For his part, Li Yong said, "GMIS is essential to the discussion on the Fourth Industrial Revolution, given its global scope, its high-level outreach and its expert-led discussions. GMIS helps us in our aim to promote inclusive and sustainable industrial development worldwide, and thus to attain the Sustainable Development Goals. Our hosts in the Russian Federation are at the forefront of this emerging area of industrial development, integrating it in their national industrial strategy and convening several important international fora."

GMIS 2019 was officially announced by President Putin in his statement at the opening ceremony of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, SPIEF, in 2018.

The Summit will be held under the theme of nature-inspired technologies, otherwise known as biomimetic design and biomimicry, and will explore how manufacturing can play a key role in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, by harnessing the transformative opportunities presented by technologies shaping the Fourth Industrial Revolution, 4IR.

Badr Al-Olama, Head of the GMIS Organising Committee, said, "The fusion of biology and technology is unlocking new opportunities for the manufacturing sector. We are honoured to have the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin inaugurate the second edition of GMIS where leaders jointly map an industrial future inspired by nature, reinforcing sustainability at the core of all manufacturing activities."

The Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit will be held over the course of three days alongside INNOPROM, an annual Industrial Trade Fair held in Russia since 2010.