Russian Scientists Develop Batteries That Operate At -50°C
Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2025 | 04:00 PM
MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) Russian scientists and researchers have developed batteries capable of functioning under extreme weather conditions at temperatures as low as minus 50 degrees Celsius and below.
According to Russia Today, citing a statement from the press office of the Ministry of education and Science of Russia, a team of physicists and chemists from the Electrochemical Engineering Centre at Dubna University, the Moscow Institute of Electronic Technology, and the Institute of Physical Chemistry and Electrochemistry of the Russian academy of Sciences contributed to the development of lithium-ion batteries that retain their efficiency even in severe cold.
This breakthrough is attributed to the use of nanogermanium-based positive electrodes.
Researchers explained that nanogermanium fibres possess a high specific capacity and perform efficiently at temperatures below minus 40 degrees Celsius. Thanks to this property, the structure and volume of the metal remain stable during battery operation, enabling longer performance lifespans.
To ensure the effectiveness of this new battery type, scientists are currently testing 1,000 prototypes. The batteries are expected to be suitable for use in communication and navigation systems, transport applications, and satellites operating in the Arctic or outer space.
Recent Stories
Vivo V50 Lite Launched in Pakistan: The Ultimate All-Rounder for Power, Performa ..
Ministry of Investment, UNCTAD sign MoU to strengthen investment cooperation
Weather update: PDMA issues heatwave alert in Punjab
OPPO A5 Pro Always Be Pro with You: Har Pakistani ke strong choice!
UAE innovates to aid disaster-affected communities worldwide
EtihadWE implements 50 initiatives to support ‘Zero Government Bureaucracy’ ..
UHS approves academia-industry expo, summer camps, and revival of grand rounds
SEC transfers elderly transportation from Sharjah Police to SSSD
AD Ports Group signs lease agreement with TW Steel
Sharjah National Oil Corporation to host HSE EXPO 2025 on April 16
Karachi Kings’ owner urges others to avoid to tarnish PSL’s reputation
Dubai Chambers explores investment opportunities during Dubai-India Business For ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Cross-border e-commerce platform in development: D-8 Secretary-General6 minutes ago
-
Russian scientists develop batteries that operate at -50°C6 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Investment, UNCTAD sign MoU to strengthen investment cooperation6 minutes ago
-
UAE innovates to aid disaster-affected communities worldwide21 minutes ago
-
Russian scientists develop respirator against toxic gases 15 times lighter21 minutes ago
-
EtihadWE implements 50 initiatives to support ‘Zero Government Bureaucracy’ programme21 minutes ago
-
SEC transfers elderly transportation from Sharjah Police to SSSD36 minutes ago
-
AD Ports Group signs lease agreement with TW Steel51 minutes ago
-
Sharjah National Oil Corporation to host HSE EXPO 2025 on April 1651 minutes ago
-
Dubai Chambers explores investment opportunities during Dubai-India Business Forum in Mumbai1 hour ago
-
SZBA announces winners, Cultural Personality of Year for 19th edition1 hour ago
-
UAE, India: Strategic partnerships drive bold economic future2 hours ago