Russian Scientists Develop Batteries That Operate At -50°C

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2025 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) Russian scientists and researchers have developed batteries capable of functioning under extreme weather conditions at temperatures as low as minus 50 degrees Celsius and below.

According to Russia Today, citing a statement from the press office of the Ministry of education and Science of Russia, a team of physicists and chemists from the Electrochemical Engineering Centre at Dubna University, the Moscow Institute of Electronic Technology, and the Institute of Physical Chemistry and Electrochemistry of the Russian academy of Sciences contributed to the development of lithium-ion batteries that retain their efficiency even in severe cold.

This breakthrough is attributed to the use of nanogermanium-based positive electrodes.

Researchers explained that nanogermanium fibres possess a high specific capacity and perform efficiently at temperatures below minus 40 degrees Celsius. Thanks to this property, the structure and volume of the metal remain stable during battery operation, enabling longer performance lifespans.

To ensure the effectiveness of this new battery type, scientists are currently testing 1,000 prototypes. The batteries are expected to be suitable for use in communication and navigation systems, transport applications, and satellites operating in the Arctic or outer space.

