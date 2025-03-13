Russian scientists develop first dual drug to treat most dangerous cancers

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2025) Scientists at Tomsk Polytechnic University (TPU) have developed and patented Russia’s first theranostic pair—original radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis and therapy of prostate cancer. The TPU press service reported that the initial phase of pilot clinical trials was successful.

The Tomsk scientists are pioneering Russian theranostics, an innovative approach that merges diagnosis and therapy in cancer treatment. Currently, there are only two theranostic molecules globally for diagnosing and treating neuroendocrine tumors and prostate cancer, both developed by foreign companies; this marks the first such project in Russia.

Roman Zelchan, the project leader and senior researcher at the Oncoteranostics Research Centre at TPU’s Research school of Chemical and Biomedical Technologies, stated, «We can safely say that Tomsk Polytechnic University has developed the first domestic theranostic pair».

Zelchan is also the leading research associate at the Department of Radionuclide Therapy and Diagnostics at the Tomsk Research Institute of Oncology (part of Tomsk Medical Research Centre).

The original radiopharmaceuticals are based on the BQ—PSMA compound, enabling the synthesis of both diagnostic and therapeutic agents. When a diagnostic radioactive isotope, technetium-99m, is attached, it acts as a «signal beacon» to locate tumor cells. Adding the therapeutic isotope lutetium-177 enhances the compound’s efficacy against tumor cells.

Prostate cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed form of cancer worldwide, with approximately one in eight men being diagnosed with it in their lifetime.