Russian Scientists Develop New Compound That Suppresses Cancer Cell Growth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2025 | 03:45 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) A team of Russian researchers has synthesised a previously unknown organic compound based on benzoxazole that emits fluorescence and inhibits the growth of cancer cells.

Laboratory tests confirmed its cytostatic properties, opening prospects for developing molecular tools in cancer diagnostics and targeted therapy, according to the Ministry of Science and Higher education of the Russian Federation, cited by tv BRICS.

The compound, identified as 2-(3-(fluorosulfato)phenyl)benzoxazole, combines two key characteristics: suppressing malignant cell division and glowing under specific conditions. Scientists said this dual functionality could enable real-time monitoring in molecular biology and precision medicine, enhancing drug–cell interaction studies and supporting more effective therapy design.

Benzoxazole derivatives are already known for their diverse biological activity, including antimicrobial, antiviral and anticancer properties. Their ability to influence cell division makes them promising candidates for the creation of new medicines. The newly synthesised compound demonstrated strong activity in vitro against prostate and breast adenocarcinoma cell lines.

Researchers emphasise that the findings establish a promising basis for the development of novel agents to slow tumour progression and potentially treat malignant diseases.

