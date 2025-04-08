Russian Scientists Develop Respirator Against Toxic Gases 15 Times Lighter
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2025 | 03:45 PM
MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) Scientists at Perm National Research Polytechnic University in Russia have developed a material that significantly reduces the weight of respirator filters designed to protect industrial workers from the toxic gas sulphur dioxide – by a factor of 15.
According to a statement from the university’s press office, researchers have created a lightweight chemical absorbent for respirators that cuts the weight of the absorption cartridge, which binds the gas inside the device, by 15 times.
The material is based on a porous-structured activated carbon fabric saturated with a potassium iodide solution, which chemically binds sulphur dioxide and transforms it into safe substances—sulphur and iodine—retained on the fabric's surface.
The statement explained that industrial facilities currently use activated carbon and lime in respirators to shield workers from this toxic gas. The cartridges in existing respirators contain granulated activated carbon with added agents that bind the gas. Even small doses of sulphuric acid can be harmful to health, causing lung burns and poisoning. The respirators currently in use are unsuitable for prolonged wear due to their heavy weight.
According to the developers, the best-performing options tested provided protection from the toxic gas for up to six hours. The innovation addresses two key challenges: enhancing safety in hazardous industries and diversifying protective equipment. In future, this technology could be adapted for use against other toxic gases.
Recent Stories
OPPO A5 Pro Always Be Pro with You: Har Pakistani ke strong choice!
UAE innovates to aid disaster-affected communities worldwide
EtihadWE implements 50 initiatives to support ‘Zero Government Bureaucracy’ ..
UHS approves academia-industry expo, summer camps, and revival of grand rounds
SEC transfers elderly transportation from Sharjah Police to SSSD
AD Ports Group signs lease agreement with TW Steel
Sharjah National Oil Corporation to host HSE EXPO 2025 on April 16
Karachi Kings’ owner urges others to avoid to tarnish PSL’s reputation
Dubai Chambers explores investment opportunities during Dubai-India Business For ..
SZBA announces winners, Cultural Personality of Year for 19th edition
US visas of nearly 450 international students abruptly revoked without prior not ..
UAE, India: Strategic partnerships drive bold economic future
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE innovates to aid disaster-affected communities worldwide6 minutes ago
-
Russian scientists develop respirator against toxic gases 15 times lighter6 minutes ago
-
EtihadWE implements 50 initiatives to support ‘Zero Government Bureaucracy’ programme6 minutes ago
-
SEC transfers elderly transportation from Sharjah Police to SSSD21 minutes ago
-
AD Ports Group signs lease agreement with TW Steel36 minutes ago
-
Sharjah National Oil Corporation to host HSE EXPO 2025 on April 1636 minutes ago
-
Dubai Chambers explores investment opportunities during Dubai-India Business Forum in Mumbai51 minutes ago
-
SZBA announces winners, Cultural Personality of Year for 19th edition1 hour ago
-
UAE, India: Strategic partnerships drive bold economic future1 hour ago
-
Artificial Intelligence Programme launches 6th cohort in partnership with University of Birmingham2 hours ago
-
China’s retail sector gains momentum in April2 hours ago
-
FIFA backs female referees balancing motherhood, careers3 hours ago