Russian Scientists Develop Respirator Against Toxic Gases 15 Times Lighter

Russian scientists develop respirator against toxic gases 15 times lighter

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) Scientists at Perm National Research Polytechnic University in Russia have developed a material that significantly reduces the weight of respirator filters designed to protect industrial workers from the toxic gas sulphur dioxide – by a factor of 15.

According to a statement from the university’s press office, researchers have created a lightweight chemical absorbent for respirators that cuts the weight of the absorption cartridge, which binds the gas inside the device, by 15 times.

The material is based on a porous-structured activated carbon fabric saturated with a potassium iodide solution, which chemically binds sulphur dioxide and transforms it into safe substances—sulphur and iodine—retained on the fabric's surface.

The statement explained that industrial facilities currently use activated carbon and lime in respirators to shield workers from this toxic gas. The cartridges in existing respirators contain granulated activated carbon with added agents that bind the gas. Even small doses of sulphuric acid can be harmful to health, causing lung burns and poisoning. The respirators currently in use are unsuitable for prolonged wear due to their heavy weight.

According to the developers, the best-performing options tested provided protection from the toxic gas for up to six hours. The innovation addresses two key challenges: enhancing safety in hazardous industries and diversifying protective equipment. In future, this technology could be adapted for use against other toxic gases.

