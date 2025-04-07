- Home
- Middle East
- Russian scientists develop world’s first dry spray printer to create various micro-sized objects
Russian Scientists Develop World’s First Dry Spray Printer To Create Various Micro-sized Objects
Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2025 | 11:45 AM
MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) Specialists at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT) have developed the world's first dry spray printer designed to create various micro-sized objects.
The new technology allows for the printing of plasmonic structures, a type of light amplifier, which enables the detection of the smallest traces of matter when examining samples using Raman spectroscopy.
This capability is of great importance for forensic research, the study of art objects, archaeological finds and other scientific research. The development has no analogues.
"The analysis of sample composition is carried out through Raman spectroscopy, which identifies substances based on their interaction with light.
This effect can be enhanced using the plasmonic structures we print. In essence, we are creating a signal amplifier. Without it, small amounts of substances remain invisible, but with our structures, they become visible," said Vladislav Borisov, a researcher at the MIPT Functional Materials Testing Centre.
The printer can also be used to print microelectronics boards with a track width the size of a human hair. In the production of photodetectors, the printer allows the application of additional quantum dots to significantly increase the sensitivity of the elements.
Recent Stories
UAE unwaveringly, continuously committed to providing humanitarian support to pe ..
Security forces kill nine Khwarij in D.I Khan
Emirates joins Aviation Circularity Consortium
Three dead in Japan after medical helicopter crash
Sharjah Charity International donates AED40.6 million as medical aids in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Israeli Foreign Minister discuss latest regional development ..
UAE ranks first globally in fibre-to-home coverage
DLD, VARA collaborate to link real estate registry with tokenisation
UAE participates in extraordinary session of Arab Leauge's Economic and Social C ..
Israeli army deploys new reinforcements to Jenin, Tulkarm
More Stories From Middle East
-
Russian scientists develop world’s first dry spray printer to create various micro-sized objects6 minutes ago
-
France's far-right, leftwingers rally supporters after Le Pen conviction21 minutes ago
-
UAE unwaveringly, continuously committed to providing humanitarian support to people of Afghanistan: ..21 minutes ago
-
Emirates joins Aviation Circularity Consortium36 minutes ago
-
Korean Government sets presidential election for June 31 hour ago
-
Three dead in Japan after medical helicopter crash2 hours ago
-
Vietnam's GDP expands by 6.93% in Q12 hours ago
-
Sharjah Charity International donates AED40.6 million as medical aids in 20242 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Israeli Foreign Minister discuss latest regional developments10 hours ago
-
UAE ranks first globally in fibre-to-home coverage12 hours ago
-
DLD, VARA collaborate to link real estate registry with tokenisation13 hours ago
-
UAE participates in extraordinary session of Arab Leauge's Economic and Social Council14 hours ago