Russian Security Forces Eliminate Terrorist Cell In Northwest Russia
Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2025 | 08:30 PM
MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) Russian security forces successfully eliminated members of a terrorist cell in Pskov province, located in the northwest of Russia, during a counter-terrorism operation.
According to a statement from the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), the operation targeted members of a cell affiliated with an international terrorist organisation.
The suspects, citizens of a Central Asian republic, had planned to bomb a railway station in the province.
During the raid, the cell members resisted arrest, but the security forces were able to apprehend them without disclosing the exact number of arrests.
The FSB added that firearms, ammunition, and components for explosive devices were found during searches of the suspects’ homes.
