Russian Security Forces Neutralise Four ISIS Terrorists In Moscow
Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2024 | 11:01 PM
MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2024) Russian security forces today eliminated four members of the ISIS terrorist group who were preparing to bomb a police station in Moscow.
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced in a statement that security forces thwarted the terrorists' attempt to target a police station in the capital using an explosive device and a car loaded with propane gas cylinders.
The operation followed intelligence indicating that the group was gathering information about a Russian Interior Ministry facility they had selected as their target.
The statement added that the terrorists resisted arrest with armed force, leading to their neutralisation. Authorities discovered firearms, ammunition, and components for explosive devices in their possession.
