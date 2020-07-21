UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Space Agency Calls UAE ‘a Bright Young Space Power’ Following Hope Probe Launch

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:30 PM

Russian Space Agency calls UAE ‘a bright young space power’ following Hope Probe launch

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2020) The Russian Federal Space Agency, Roscosmos, has called the UAE "a bright young space power," following the successful launch of the Emirates Mars Mission, Hope Probe, early on Monday.

"We enjoy having the bright young space power of the UAE among our most reliable key partners," Dmitry Rogozin, Roscosmos Director-General, told Emirates news Agency, WAM.

Russia - former Soviet Union - was the first country to land a spacecraft on Mars in 1971 and 1973, which was followed by the US with its eight successful Mars landings between 1976 and 2018.

European Union in 1993 and India in 2014 joined this exclusive club of spacefarers that have successfully made it to Mars.

The Hope Probe blasted off from Japan's Tanegashima Space Centre at 01:58 Monday morning and it would travel 493.5 million km over seven months to reach Mars’ orbit in February 2021, coinciding with the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations to mark the historic union of the Emirates.

Roscosmos Director-General congratulated the UAE and the entire Arab world for the first ever Arab interplanetary mission.

"I am sure that the successful launch of the Hope mission will further spur the already extremely high interest in the field of space exploration, which we currently see in the Arab world," he said.

Since its announcement, the Emirates Mars Mission has consistently attracted close attention of the global space community, Rogozin said.

This ambitious project captivates space professionals from all over the world, he noted. "My foreign colleagues and I also held our breath while watching this landmark project taking shape," he added.

He commended the UAE Space Agency and the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre for the successful launch of Hope Probe.

"We sincerely wish our Emirati colleagues a successful accomplishment of this extremely interesting space project," Rogozin said.

The Roscosmos State Corporation was established in August 2015 to oversee and implement a comprehensive reform of the Russian space industry.

The ExoMars programme, a joint endeavour between Roscosmos and the European Space Agency had launched Schiaparelli, a technology demonstration vehicle carried by the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter, TGO, to Mars in 2016.

They have postponed the 2020 launch of the second ExoMars mission to the Red Planet to 2022 due to certain technical reasons.

Related Topics

India World Technology Russia UAE Vehicle Young Rashid February August Gas 2016 2015 2018 2020 Gold All From Industry Million Arab

Recent Stories

Zardari files fresh petition in NAB court to halt ..

22 minutes ago

36 minutes ago

‘Picture Yourself in Abu Dhabi’ virtual initia ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announce addition of FootVoll ..

38 minutes ago

A New Colour and a New Price for the HUAWEI Nova 7 ..

43 minutes ago

Dera commissioner for concrete steps to overcome p ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.