Russian State Library For Foreign Literature Celebrates Diplomacy, Book Giving

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2025 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) Russian State Library for Foreign Literature named after M. I. Rudomino hosted a solemn event dedicated to the Diplomatic Worker's Day and the International Book Giving Day, according to tv BRICS. About 30 heads and representatives of diplomatic missions from the Commonwealth of Independent States, Latin America, middle East, and Africa, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, heads of public organisations and cultural figures gathered in the Oval Hall.

Pavel Kuzmin, Director-General of the Library for Foreign Literature, presented the diplomats with the collection "Ambassadors of Culture", including the works of the winners of the International Children's Essay and Drawing Contest dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Leningrad from the blockade. In his speech, he noted that cultural diplomacy plays a crucial role in shaping international dialogue.

"Today, diplomats from different countries have gathered and donated books to our library.

This is a sign that we will continue to respect and love each other," Kuzmin said.

The event also featured a tour of the exhibition "Griboyedov – Diplomat and Dramatist", which was conducted by Nadezhda Kulakova, General Director of the State museum-reserve A. S. Griboyedov "Khmelita". The exposition revealed the multifaceted personality of the writer and statesman.

The solemn ceremony ended with a "World Musical Masterpieces" concert by students of the Musical Theatre Faculty of GITIS.

In 2024, the BRICS+ Information and Cultural Media Centre was opened on the basis of the All-Russian State Library for Foreign Literature named after M. I. Rudomino in cooperation with the TV BRICS International Media Network. Its activities are aimed at developing and strengthening humanitarian interaction between different countries, popularising culture, science, and education.

