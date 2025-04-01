Russia’s Central Bank Lowers Ruble Exchange Rate Against Major Currencies
Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2025 | 01:30 PM
MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2025) The Central Bank of the Russian Federation today set the exchange rates of major currencies against the ruble, raising the US Dollar exchange rate by 1.81 rubles compared to the previous day's rate, bringing it to 85.4963 rubles.
At the same time, the official euro exchange rate was raised by 2.77 rubles, to 92.4276 rubles, while the Chinese Yuan exchange rate was raised by 26 kopecks, to 11.7136 rubles.
