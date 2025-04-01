Open Menu

Russia’s Central Bank Lowers Ruble Exchange Rate Against Major Currencies

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Russia’s Central Bank lowers ruble exchange rate against major currencies

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2025) The Central Bank of the Russian Federation today set the exchange rates of major currencies against the ruble, raising the US Dollar exchange rate by 1.81 rubles compared to the previous day's rate, bringing it to 85.4963 rubles.

At the same time, the official euro exchange rate was raised by 2.77 rubles, to 92.4276 rubles, while the Chinese Yuan exchange rate was raised by 26 kopecks, to 11.7136 rubles.

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Russia China Bank Same Euro

Recent Stories

Russia’s Central Bank lowers ruble exchange rate ..

Russia’s Central Bank lowers ruble exchange rate against major currencies

1 minute ago
 Wildfire in California prompts evacuations in mult ..

Wildfire in California prompts evacuations in multiple counties

3 hours ago
 Burst gas pipe sparks colossal fire in Malaysia

Burst gas pipe sparks colossal fire in Malaysia

3 hours ago
 Pfizer opens research and development centre in Be ..

Pfizer opens research and development centre in Beijing

4 hours ago
 Korea's exports rise 3.1% on-year to US$58.3 billi ..

Korea's exports rise 3.1% on-year to US$58.3 billion in March

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2025

5 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wish ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

12 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Iraq, Algeria a ..

13 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on ..

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother

15 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles UAQ Ruler on passing away of ..

Ajman Ruler condoles UAQ Ruler on passing away of his mother

16 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well ..

Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

17 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East