Russia’s Coronavirus Cases Exceed 511,000

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 05:00 PM

Russia’s coronavirus cases exceed 511,000

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2020) Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 8,987 in the past day, reaching 511,423, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth was 1.8 percent like a day earlier.

Currently, 235,338 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment in Russia, Russian news agency, TASS, reported on Friday.

Some 8,220 coronavirus patients recovered in Russia in the past day, taking the total number of recoveries in the country to 269,370.

According to the crisis center, the number of recoveries was 53 percent of the overall tally of those infected in Russia.

Russia has approved an anti-influenza drug, Aviifavir, to treat COVID-19 and start delivering it to hospitals.

