Russia’s Coronavirus Cases Rise By 11,231 Over Past Day

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 09:30 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th May, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Russia has climbed by 11,231 over the past day, reaching 177,160 in all regions, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday.

TASS Russian news Agency quoted the centre as saying, ''Some 23,803 people have recovered and a total of 1,625 patients have died.'' The daily growth rate in cases stood at 6.8 percent like the day earlier.

Some 5,471 new patients (48.7 percent) have not had any symptoms.

Russia is now ranked fifth in the world for the number of COVID-19 cases. Most cases have been recorded in the United States (1,228,603), Spain (220,325), Italy (214,457) and the United Kingdom (202,359).

Moscow has confirmed 6,703 new coronavirus cases, bringing to total number in the capital to 92,676. The average daily growth stands at 7.8 percent in the city.

More Stories From Middle East

