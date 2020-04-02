Russia’s coronavirus cases top 3,500, death toll 30

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 771 in the past 24 hours, reaching 3,548, the coronavirus response centre said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the Russian news agency, TASS, "A total of 3,458 coronavirus cases have so far been recorded in 76 Russian regions.

As many as 45 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, 235 were discharged from hospitals. Six coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 30."