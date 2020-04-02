UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia’s Coronavirus Cases Top 3,500, Death Toll 30

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 01:30 PM

Russia’s coronavirus cases top 3,500, death toll 30

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 771 in the past 24 hours, reaching 3,548, the coronavirus response centre said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the Russian news agency, TASS, "A total of 3,458 coronavirus cases have so far been recorded in 76 Russian regions.

As many as 45 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, 235 were discharged from hospitals. Six coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 30."

Related Topics

Russia Died From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi turns blue for Autism Awareness Mont ..

16 minutes ago

UNHCR donates fully equipped ambulances to KP

3 minutes ago

Sindh reports 10th Covid Induced death

3 minutes ago

Hyundai's U.S. sales drop 31 pct in March on virus ..

3 minutes ago

Muhammad Irfan urges citizens to adopt preventive ..

3 minutes ago

China county in lockdown as fears grow over second ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.