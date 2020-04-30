UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia’s Coronavirus Infections Surpass 100,000

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 04:45 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2020) The Russian anti-coronavirus crisis centre said that the number of COVID-19 cases on Thursday has risen by 7,099 over the past day to 106,498 in all regions, Russian news agency, TASS, reported.

The past day saw 101 fatalities bringing the total death toll from the coronavirus to 1,073, the centre said. By now, 11,619 people have recovered.

Some 1,333 people have been discharged over the past day and 11,619 over the entire period.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

