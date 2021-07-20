UrduPoint.com
Russia’s COVID-19 Case Tally Surpasses 6 Million

Tue 20th July 2021

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2021) Russia confirmed 23,770 COVID-19 cases over the past day, a new low since July 6, and the total case tally hit 6,006,536, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

The number of new cases grew by 0.4 percent in relative terms.

Moscow confirmed 3,188 COVID-19 cases over the past day.

Currently, 474,401 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Russia recorded 784 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, up from 719 the day before. The total death toll has climbed to 149,922.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 22,218 in the past 24 hours. As many as 5,382,213 people have recovered nationwide so far.

According to the crisis center, recoveries stand at 89.6 percent of the total number of infections.

