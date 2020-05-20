Russia’s COVID-19 cases surpasses 300,000

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2020) The Russian anti-coronavirus crisis centre registered on Wednesday 8,764 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections to 308,705, Russian news agency, TASS, reported.

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the number of recoveries in the country over the past day has exceeded the tally of new cases, the centre said.

The total number of recovered patients has grown to 85,392.

Also, 135 people had died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the virus to 2,972.

According to the centre, 9,262 people have been discharged from hospitals.