Russia's FSB Thwarts Bomb Attack In Yekaterinburg, Detains Four
Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2025 | 06:31 PM
MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2025) Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Saturday it had thwarted a large attack in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg and detained four teenagers it said had been planning to detonate a bomb in a crowded area, Reuters reported.
The FSB said it had seized components for a homemade explosive device and that investigators in the Sverdlovsk region had opened a criminal case.
The four teenagers are Russian citizens born in 2007 and 2008, the FSB said. It did not name them.
