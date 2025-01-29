Russia’s Grain Exports Reach 72 Million Tonnes In 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 04:00 PM
MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) Russia’s grain exports reached a record high in 2024, totalling 72 million tonnes.
The Russian Agricultural Export Development Centre, Agroexport, reported that grain exports last year stood at 72 million tonnes, compared to 68.6 million tonnes in 2023.
Meanwhile, Rusagrotrans projected that by 2030, Russia’s grain exports could surpass 75 million tonnes, exceeding a value of US$17 billion. The company estimated that wheat would account for approximately 80 percent of the total value, while maize and barley would represent 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively.
