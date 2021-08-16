Russia’s new daily coronavirus cases below 21,000 for the first time since June 29

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2021) Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 20,765 to 6,621,601 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday. The number of new daily cases fell below 21,000 for the first time since June 29, when 20,616 cases had been identified.

According to data from the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate was 0.31 percent.

In particular, 1,489 cases were reported in Moscow in the past day.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Russia went up by 806 in the past 24 hours compared to 816 on the previous day, bringing the total to 171,305.

Therefore, the daily number of COVID-19 deaths in Russia has been exceeding 800 for five days in a row, the crisis center noted.