Russia’s Progress MS-30 Cargo Spacecraft Docks With ISS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2025 | 12:45 PM

Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks with ISS

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2025) Russia's Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft, launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on Friday, successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday, Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos said.

Carrying a total of 2,599 kg of supplies, the Progress MS-30 delivered 1,179 kg of equipment, clothing, food supplies, and medical and hygiene products.

Additionally, the spacecraft transported 950 kg of fuel for station refuelling, 420 litres of drinking water, and 50 kg of nitrogen to replenish the station's atmosphere.

A key delivery of this mission is the new Orlan-MKS No. 6 spacesuit, designed for spacewalks. This model features an advanced internal hermetic shell made from high-tech fabric for enhanced durability, an automated water-cooling system to ensure optimal comfort and an upgraded display system.

